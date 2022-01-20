LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United Campus Workers of Kentucky held a rally Thursday at the University of Louisville imploring leaders to toughen COVID-19 guidelines.
The union is newly formed and made up of UofL students, faculty and staff. Zane Ronau, a graduate teaching assistant at UofL, said the union had a petition circulating on campus last week because they didn't feel the administration was listening to their concerns.
"And after they ignored our petition, we had a phone-in for three days where we called the office of the president," Ronau said.
Union members said they've already taken their concerns and a petition with nearly 2,000 signatures to Gonzalez.
The list of demands includes:
- An option for remote teaching and work
- Hazard pay for front-line staff
- N95 masks for the entire campus community
Ashanti Scott, a political science major at UofL and the daughter of Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott, read Thursday's crowd a message from her mother.
"I'm the mom of a U of L student," she read. "My daughter deserves better than to try to pursue her education in fear. Her campus should be a place that prioritizes the health and safety of everyone. "As the former coordinator of Kentucky Jobs with Justice, what I know is that people join a union to build their collective power and voice."
That statement got a cheerful reaction from the crowd of more than 60 people who gathered.
After the rally, union members took their concerns to the board of trustees meeting.
"You've got five minutes to help us understand what you are here for," said Mary Nixon, chair of the board.
"We've all received one clear message from the university: Risk your health or risk your career," a spokesperson for the group replied.
"Thank you, stay safe, and we appreciate you coming forward and sharing with us," Nixon said.
Despite having the floor for five minutes, union members aren't confident the message was heard.
"It is my sincere hope that somebody in there heard what we were saying," said Dr. Anna Browne Ribeiro, an assistant professor at UofL. "It really seemed like there were people that were not ready to listen. But maybe there were some folks in there that heard us and are going to take some action in some way and help move the needle a little bit in our direction."
Nixon said with the exception of the hazard pay, the other concerns have been addressed.
"We're offered free masks. The KN95 masks, I believe that you can pick up in spots on campus," she said. "We've got a process for students that need exceptions. And so, I feel like 80-90% of what they're asking for is already being done."
To read the petition and see the list of demands, click here.
