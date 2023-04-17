LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodbounce, Louisville's newest pickleball yard, is now open.
The entertainment venue opened on Monday, with pickleball courts, as well as food and drink.
John Flodder, the owner, said the venue is for anyone and everyone, even those who've never played pickleball before.
"We are really want[ing] to lean into people who never played before," he said. "So you can come here, you can reserve courts online, you can show up. We'll rent paddles and balls and we'll show you how to play. We love teaching beginners and introducing them to this great sport. It's basically like you're playing table tennis, except you're on the court. It's super easy to learn."
Goodbounce is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. It features six pickleball courts -- although if pickleball isn't your preference, the 45,000 square-foot complex also offers bocce ball, cornhole and a good place to enjoy the riverfront.
Goodbounce will also be open for those looking for somewhere to enjoy Thunder over Louisville.
It's pet friendly, with plans to expand to offer camps and pickleball lessons in the future.
The indoor bar also features tiki-themed drinks. At the same time, Happy Belly Bistro can cook up some menu items like tacos and other small plates.
The owner said he was first introduced to pickleball while on vacation, and hopes that Goodbounce will be the place for people looking for a break to escape to the riverfront and have some fun.
To reserve a court, click here.
