LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hannah and Zach Robison are already married on paper.
"He had roses in the [Christmas] tree, and he had played our song,” Hannah said. “He got down on one knee and proposed - it was the best day of my life."
Zach proposed to Hannah on Nov. 5, 2019. But the lights, the decorations and the big party never happened.
It was cancelled twice in the pandemic.
"We're together and we're healthy and we're so happy to find a love like ours,” Hannah said.
The original ceremony was planned for December 2020, but with the pandemic still raging on, shutdowns and restrictions in full effect, the couple was forced to cancel.
"She’s a superhero," said Zach about Hannah’s efforts to put together their special day.
Hannah also knew the impact of the illness all too well.
"You know, being a nurse—now a nurse practitioner it was really hard to see everyone go through that," she said.
But COVID crept in again. Hannah's dad, though fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus.
"He is my whole world,” said Hannah. "He's doing okay, and we are really thankful for that, but there is no way you can have a party without the guy who raised you and made you into who you are today."
COVID-19 forced them to cancel. This time, they were unable to reschedule the reception. The couple now out $7,500 for the Jeffersonville venue and without 300 guests.
"We have so many people that we care about that we want to celebrate with, and it was just tough," said Zach.
But the coronavirus could not take everything.
Hannah and Zach had their first dance Friday night while remembering those vows: sickness and health, good times and bad – all the days of their life.
"We can fight this together," said Hannah.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.