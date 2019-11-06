LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election Day is over, but the governor's race in Kentucky continues, with Democrat Andy Beshear declaring victory while Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has refused to concede with results showing he trailed by a few thousand votes.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Beshear, the state's attorney general and son of former Gov. Steve Beshear, had captured 49.2% of the vote. He led Bevin by 5,333 votes, or less than 0.4% of the 1.4 million total votes cast.
Since Bevin has not conceded, the election is not officially over, and the Associated Press has not declared a winner.
Bevin can now consider three options: a recanvass, recount, or officially contesting the election.
A recanvass is not exactly the same as a recount. It involves checking the vote count to make sure the results were counted correctly. To do that, election boards across the state examine each voting machine to ensure there were no issues when the ballots were calculated.
A recount is a full repeat tabulation of every vote cast. In order for that to happen, Bevin would have to win a court battle.
Late Tuesday evening, Bevin suggested he may consider asking for a recanvass.
"Understand this: we want the process to be followed, and there is a process. we know for a fact there have been more than a few irregularities. They are very well corroborated, and that's alright," Bevin said.
"What they are exactly, how many, which ones, and what effect if any, they have will be determined according to law that's well established."
Bevin also noted that he faced a similar situation during the last election, and was ultimately declared the winner.
Beshear, on the other hand, is ready to move on.
"I haven't had an opportunity yet to speak to Gov. Bevin but my expectation is that he will honor the election that was held tonight and will help us make this transition," Beshear said. "And I tell you what, we will be ready for that first day in office and I look forward to it."
Beshear also said he's ready to get start governing immediately.
"In my first week in office I am going to rescind this governor's Medicaid waiver. We are going to give this state a brand new board of education. And we are going to restore the voting rights of more than 140,000 citizens.
If Beshear does take office, he'll be confronted by a dominant GOP. Republicans hold overwhelming majorities in the state legislature, and other Republican candidates won easily -- not a single Democrat other than Beshear winning a race for a statewide constitutional office.
Bevin has until Nov. 12 to request a recanvass. If he does, it would take place on Nov. 14.
Recanvasses and recounts typically only result in a modest change in vote totals. The third option is to officially contest the election, which would bring both legislative bodies into the mix to consider Bevin's evidence for contesting the election, before making a joint decision.
