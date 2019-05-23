CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Nearly 100 people could lose their jobs when a Charlestown, Indiana company that makes pipe fittings and valves closes its doors this summer.
A WARN notice sent to NIBCO employees at the plant located on Quality Court in Charlestown says 97 workers will be affected by the shutdown. The notice says some of the employees could be relocated to other NIBCO plants or to the Viking Group that bought the plant. However, layoffs for some employees will be permanent.
It's not yet clear what the Viking Group plans to do with the plant.
The company sent the WARN notice to the state employment services office last week, as required by federal law. WARN notices must be issued at least 60 days before announcing plant closings and/or mass layoffs.
