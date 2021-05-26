LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Concerts are back at the Kentucky State Fair this year, and organizers say they are looking forward to the return of live music.
The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series lineup includes performances from 23 artists, ranging from rock to Christian music, over the 11-day fair. All shows begin at 8 p.m. on a stage set up adjacent to the Pavilion and Kentucky Kingdom. The concert series is free with paid admission.
COVID-19 and the pandemic forced the Kentucky State Fair to be held without spectators in 2020. The fair was closed to the general public, which meant that only those participating in livestock, equestrian and other competitions were allowed in. There were no vendors or entertainers.
The Oak Ridge Boys are back for their 46th straight year of performing at the fair. The band made a surprise appearance at the 2020 World Championship Horse Show to sing the National Anthem last year to keep their streak going. They also performed "Elvira."
Many of the acts performing are from Kentucky or have connections to the Commonwealth. The lineup is:
- Thursday, Aug. 19: Josh Turner with special guests Alex Miller
- Friday, Aug. 20: Ginuwine with special guest Color Me Bad
- Saturday, Aug. 21: Colt Ford with special guest Elvie Shane
- Sunday, Aug. 22: The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest T. Graham Brown
- Monday, Aug. 23: Zach Williams with special guest CAIN
- Tuesday, Aug. 24: Happy Together Tour 2021 (The Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills)
- Wednesday, Aug. 25: P.O.D. with special guest All good Things
- Thursday, Aug. 26: Jackyl with special guest The Kentucky Headhunters
- Friday, Aug. 27: White Reaper with special guests The Tommys
- Saturday, Aug. 28: Jameson Rodgers with special guests Exile and J.D. Shelburne
- Sunday, Aug. 29: Cory Ashbury with special guests We the Kingdom and Jordan Smith
The Kentucky State Fair runs August 19-29. Tickets go on sale in July. For more information, go to KyStateFair.org.
The fair features the World’s Championship Horse Show, exhibits, livestock, food, rides, entertainment and concerts included with admission.
With the fair still months away, organizers are planning for possible pandemic restrictions. The event will follow the recommendations of state and local health officials. And fairgoers will be required to follow all Kentucky guidelines at the time of the event
