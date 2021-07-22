LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As part of an equity initiative, Northern Kentucky University is wiping $600,000 of student loan debt that students accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic.
The university is using $3 million from federal coronavirus relief funds to prioritize students who were impacted during the pandemic.
“The health crisis and ensuing recession affected so many of our students and their families,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “Wiping out their account balance allows our students to continue their educational journey with a fresh start without worrying about what they owe the university."
The funding will eliminate student loan debt for students with balances from Spring 2020 to Spring 2021.
The university is also dedicating $250,000 to student health and well-being, which officials say will "directly enhance mental health support."
All undergrad students will also receive a $250 voucher to Barnes & Noble to help pay for school supplies.
“Many students face difficult choices during their path to a college degree, like choosing between buying food and essentials or course materials. The $250 voucher can make the difference between them staying in school or stopping out," NKU Provost Matt Cecil said.
