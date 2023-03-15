LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive fire at a duplex in the Russell neighborhood early Wednesday left five people homeless but no injuries were reported.
The fire at the duplex in the 2100 block of Magazine Street off W. Broadway was first reported at 4:47 a.m. according to Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department.
Crews were on scene within four minutes of receiving the call, and the fire was under control by 5:19 a.m. A total of 24 firefighters responded. No injuries were reported but Cooper said there was significant damage to the roof and throughout the building.
The Red Cross is helping five residents displaced by the fire.
Investigators say an electrical issue started the fire.
