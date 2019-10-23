LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a fire at the Fenwick Hill Apartments near Jeffersontown early Wednesday.
It happened around 7 a.m. at the complex in the 8700 block of Fenwick Hill Place, at the intersection of Hurstbourne Parkway and Six Mile Lane.
Jeffersontown Fire Chief Sean Dreisbach said no injuries were reported. He said when crews arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a balcony on the second floor of one of the buildings. The fire then spread to an attic inside the apartment.
A resident we spoke with who lives on the ground floor of the building where the fire broke out says she doesn't believe the fire made it the lower floor. She did say the smoke filled the entire building, and she had to move quickly to get out with her children.
Firefighters were still on the scene around 8:30 a.m., checking for hot spots. There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.