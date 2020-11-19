LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a fire at the Clark Place Condominiums in Crescent Hill Thursday afternoon.
It happened just after noon at the three-story brick building in the 3000 block of Brownsboro Road, near Hillcrest Avenue. Louisville Fire & Rescue Chief Greg Frederick says firefighters arrived at 12:10 p.m., about three minutes after the fire was reported, and all residents were safely evacuated.
Frederick says fire crews encountered heavy flames in the attic. He says the fire was mostly contained to the attic, but flames did breach a firewall. High winds may have helped spread the fire. An extra alarm was initiated for additional help to get to the attic and other areas. It took about 50 firefighters an hour to get the flames under control.
According to Maj. Bobby Cooper, a total of 12 units were damaged, and 12 tenants were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
