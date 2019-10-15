LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency crews responded to the scene of a plane crash at Bowman Field on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a spokeswoman for the Regional Airport Authority, a Cessna 172 performed a "hard landing," ran off the side of Runway 15 at the airport and flipped shortly before 3 p.m.
The pilot was the only person on board, and was able to get out of the aircraft unharmed.
The airport remains closed as crews work to clear the accident. No aircraft will be allowed to take off or land.
This story will be updated.
