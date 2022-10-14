LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's animal shelter is so full, it's worried it may not be a "no-kill" shelter much longer.
As of Friday morning, Louisville Metro Animal Services says it was down to just one open dog kennel.
It's had a no-kill status for the last five years, but the shelter says it may be forced to start euthanizing again to make space and is sending an "urgent plea" to the community for help.
"We have very few options and with so many extra animals coming into the shelter, we fear that soon we will have no choice but to begin euthanizing for space," said Ashley Book, interim shelter director, in a news release.
Just this month, the first 14 days of October LMAS says its taken in 341 cats and dogs. So far this year, it's taken in 6,296 cats and dogs.
It's now asking the community to help clear the shelter.
LMAS has waived all fees for adoptions and reclaiming pets. Walk-ins are welcome at the Animal House Adoption Center on Newburg Road.
You can also volunteer to foster an animal.
To look at adoptable pets, click here.
