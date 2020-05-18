LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coronavirus pandemic has prompted national officials to forego public Memorial Day ceremonies at national cemeteries in Kentucky.
The National Cemetery Administration said it will still have an "in-house wreath laying ceremony" to officially commemorate Memorial Day," according to a news release.
Kentucky national cemeteries, including Zachary Taylor and Cave Hill, have stayed opened for burials and visitations during the pandemic.
The NCA asked families to visit during the weekend to place flowers or small American flags at their veterans' gravesites.
