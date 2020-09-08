LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit group said TARC 3 buses aren't safe to ride during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials with the Metro Disability Coalition held a protest outside of TARC's downtown headquarters Tuesday afternoon. TARC 3 provides transportation to riders with intellectual or physical disabilities.
The group said it wants to bring attention to passengers not being socially distanced while on the bus. Members also said they have concerns over some drivers not wearing masks.
Coalition members said they have reached out to TARC to request adjustments, but nothing has changed.
"The drivers are telling me that they are not getting enough equipment when they go out in the morning. Masks, sanitary wipes ... they may have 18 trips and three sanitary wipes to wipe between runs," said Marcellus Mayes, the coalition's president.
TARC said everyone driving TARC or TARC 3 is legally required to wear a mask. All drivers are also required to check their temperature at the start of their shifts. For TARC 3, officials said there is a two-passenger maximum set for buses and a one-passenger maximum for vans and cars.
Officials also said TARC drivers are given gloves, masks and hand sanitizer every day, and vehicles are sanitized daily.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.