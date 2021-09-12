LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Give for Good Louisville, hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville, will kick off on Sept. 17 for its eighth year. More than 550 area nonprofits are involved.
Give for Good Louisville is a major fundraiser for a lot of nonprofits in the area. But for one relatively new group, it's a chance to introduce what they do to more people.
Bringing Justice Home held an ice cream social this weekend, gathering together some of the people who've made their first year as a nonprofit possible.
"It's more than just helping people with food, we want to connect as well," said Maria Accardi.
Co-founders Constance Merritt and Accardi worked with food pantries and realized there was probably a need to bring food to people, especially when the pandemic started.
"What do you do if you don't have a car? Or if your health is poor and it's too risky to go to a pantry and all of that," said Accardi.
They now deliver grocery orders to about 30 people in Jefferson County, and are hoping the exposure they get from the Give for Good campaign can help them grow.
"Really getting the word out to volunteers, to donors, that this is something you can be involved in, and that's why we're involved in Give for Good," said Merritt. "We want to attract new people to join us."
Other groups, like Alley Cat Advocates, have been involved with the Give for Good Campaign since it started and rely on it as one of the biggest fundraisers of the year.
"It's a really awesome fundraiser, we look forward to it every year," said Karen Little, Executive Director for Alley Cat Advocates.
Little says for the first time this year they'll be able to match donations, up to $20,000.
That money helping them to spay and neuter oftentimes hundreds of cats a week, as well as provide for other veterinary care and day to day needs.
"Obviously these cats are near and dear to us, and they're helped so much when we have an event like this, and we really appreciate the support we get," said Little.
Whether an established group or an organization in its early stages, the help Give for Good Louisville promotes gives a boost to them all.
"We really have been excited about the increase in numbers in nonprofits that have participated and also the increase in support all nonprofits have gotten through this campaign," Little said.
The 24-hour funding campaign will take place online Sept. 17.
To view all participating nonprofits, or for instructions on how to donate, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.