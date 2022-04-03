LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local nonprofits teamed up to create a pet-friendly event at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville.
Waterfront Park and the Kentucky Humane Society hosted Brunch and Bark by the Bridge on Sunday with a portion of proceeds going toward the pet adoption agency.
There were food trucks, a cocktail bar, live music and vendors during the inaugural event held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Waterfront Park certainly loves dogs, we felt like we needed some more pet-friendly events," Catie Nelson, director of events at Waterfront Park, said. "This worked out very well for both nonprofits."
Dogs were required to be on leashes for the entirety of the event, along with being up to date on vaccinations.
The event series is planned to continue on April 10, June 5, June 12 and July 17 at the Big Four Bridge Lawn.
