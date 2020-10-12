LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The North Bullitt High School student who collapsed and was rushed to the hospital during a football game Friday has made great progress in his recovery.
Zach Vorbrink, 17, walked off the field after being involved in a tackle during Friday's game between North Bullitt and South Oldham. He collapsed after reaching the sideline. Vorbrink was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, placed on a ventilator and underwent surgery. He had a brain bleed, and it was beginning to swell.
Vorbrink had a CT scan Sunday, and after spending the night in the intensive care unit at Norton Children's Hospital, his coach at North Bullitt said Vorbrink shocked doctors by standing up, eating and drinking.
"God's worked so many miracles already," North Bullitt coach Adam Billings said.
Billing said Vorbrink is talking and knows his name and age. He remains in the ICU, but the family is discussing moving him to Frazier Rehab Institute.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.