LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pediatricians are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu by the end of October.
Norton Children's Hospital admitted four patients with the flu last week, compared with none at the same point last year.
Flu hospitalizes thousands of children across the U.S. every year and can be fatal. The past two flu seasons have been relatively mild, but health experts worry that this year's could be severe.
"I worry that some parents may have forgotten how bad flu can be in kids," said Dr. Kristina Bryant, a Norton pediatrician. "This is predicted to be a particularly severe flu season. It's always a prediction, but flu season is wrapping up in the southern hemisphere. And in places in like Australia, they've had particularly severe flu seasons."
Kentucky lags the U.S. in the percentage of children of ages 6 months to 17 years old who are vaccinated against the flu.
