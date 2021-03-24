LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A healing garden is now open at Norton Children's Hospital.
A $550,000 grant from the hospital's foundation helped turn an empty concrete space into a 4,000-square-foot garden designed to be used by the hospital's physical therapy, child life and music therapy programs.
The hospital said studies have shown a natural environment and daylight can improve health. The garden features landscape art, a "green wall" of succulent-type plants and physically distanced seating.
"Our mural in the front, we talk about hope and this being a place where hope blooms, and I think today, more than ever, we need that and the symbolism of hope blooming," said Lynnie Meyer, senior vice president at Norton Healthcare.
Caregivers gave input on many of the features that include electrical outlets for medical equipment, a smooth surface for wheelchairs and beds, and backdrops for family photos.
