LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients at Norton Children's Hospital are about to get some new, inclusive toys thanks to a $15,000 grant.
The Louisville hospital is one of 19 pediatric hospitals in the U.S. to get a Play Grant from The Children's Hospital Association and The Toy Foundation.
The grant money will be used to buy inclusive toys and activities to help patients feel comfortable in a place that "often feels the furthest from home."
"While we understand hospitals can elicit feelings of anxiety and apprehension in children, we hope the toys and activities made possible through this grant will help put all of our patients and their families at ease during some of the most stressful points in their lives," Heather C. Stohr, manager of child and family life at Norton Healthcare, said in a news release.
Norton also plans to purchase multicultural toys, such as toys with differing skin tones, shapes, sizes and abilities, multicultural hair products, books in various languages, bandages in different skin tones and more.
