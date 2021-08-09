LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As confirmed COVID-19 cases surge in Kentucky and Indiana, the demand for COVID-19 tests is rising as well.
Norton Healthcare is shifting its operations to handle the influx of testing, along with expanding its drive-thru options.
"What we have seen more lately are those without symptoms but have been exposed to someone who has recently tested positive," said Craig Johnson, vice president of operations for Norton Healthcare.
Now offering drive-thru COVID testing at Norton Healthcare Express Services (located at the corner of Taylorsville Rd and Breckenridge Lane) by appointment only. Schedule online. https://t.co/nTPLQrz252 pic.twitter.com/DsMVpYKOkl— Norton Healthcare (@Norton_Health) August 9, 2021
Johnson said Norton Healthcare is looking at quicker ways of testing at immediate care centers without seeing a doctor.
Positive test results don't show if the person contracted the Delta variant.
To schedule a testing appointment with Norton Healthcare, CLICK HERE.
