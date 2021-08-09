LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As confirmed COVID-19 cases surge in Kentucky and Indiana, the demand for COVID-19 tests is rising as well.

Norton Healthcare is shifting its operations to handle the influx of testing, along with expanding its drive-thru options.

"What we have seen more lately are those without symptoms but have been exposed to someone who has recently tested positive," said Craig Johnson, vice president of operations for Norton Healthcare.

Johnson said Norton Healthcare is looking at quicker ways of testing at immediate care centers without seeing a doctor.

Positive test results don't show if the person contracted the Delta variant.

