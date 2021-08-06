LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant surges in Kentucky and Indiana, free testing is still available around Kentuckiana.
On Friday, Kentucky reported 2,612 new cases of COVID-19 while Indiana announced 2,058 confirmed cases of the virus.
"With an increase in the number of cases like this, we're worried about really a very rapid spread," University of Louisville Dr. Jon Klein said. "Trying to find where it's going is actually very, very important."
"If you buy tests, the rapid rests yourself, then you will pay out of pocket, but for the drive-thru testing at Walgreens or CVS, you're not going to pay."
Metro Louisville has a list of COVID-19 testing sites that can be accessed by clicking here. Officials say it's a good idea to call ahead before making an appointment to avoid being surprised by a bill.
Norton Healthcare is offering drive-thru testing in Hikes Point, by appointment, billing attendees' insurance.
"We are seeing that more carriers have reverted back to covering testing costs for patients, obviously we don't want that to be a barrier for folks, but if they have insurance, we are collecting that information," Sam Zuege, Director of Operational Optimization for Norton Healthcare, said.
At UofL Health Urgent Care Plus clinics, uninsured patients that can't pay for a test will be covered by a federal grant.
Louisville's Family Health Centers have no out-of-pocket costs for testing. It's open to anyone, with or without insurance.
Some Southern Indiana health departments are also doing free testing.
"It's kind of exploded in the last few days, we've had a high demand testing-wise," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "We do have free availability, and we do want everyone to get out there and get tested. The more cases we know about, the more we can give advice and help keep everybody safe."
