LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported an increasing positivity rate on Friday amid a COVID-19 surge in the state.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,612 new cases of COVID-19, its highest amount since last winter, and a positivity rate of 10.46%.
According to the state's daily dashboard, six new deaths where the virus was a contributing factor were reported, bringing the Kentucky's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 7,372.
"These numbers are concerning," Beshear said in a tweet. "Please, protect yourself and others - get vaccinated if eligible."
The state reported 2,344,928 Kentuckians have been vaccinated, an increase of 7,616 people since Thursday.
On Thursday, Beshear shared an increasing rate of COVID-19 in children from June to July.
"We need to protect our kids," Beshear said in a tweet. "Eligible Kentuckians should get vaccinated, and we should all be wearing a mask indoors. They need us to do the right thing for them."
Yesterday we shared the alarming growth in COVID-19 cases in children from June to July in Kentucky. Nationwide, cases among children and teenagers have risen 84% in just one week. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/X8DzfX73V9— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 6, 2021
According to Beshear, Kentucky confirmed more than 6,000 cases in children during the month of July, after reporting less than 2,000 confirmed cases in June.
Cases in Indiana are also rising.
The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and a positivity rate of 8.5%.
