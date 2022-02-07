LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare received a certification for its orthopedic care.
According to a news release, the Norton Orthopedic Institute and Norton Leatherman Spine received an Orthopedic Center of Excellence from DNV Healthcare, becoming one of 12 hospitals nationally to earn the designation.
The DNV, a global certification body, said the certification represents the highest level of competence for treating orthopedic conditions like hip, knee and shoulder replacements, along with spinal procedures.
"Achieving this designation shows our commitment to the health and safety of our patients so they can return to living their best lives possible," Dr. Ryan J. Krupp, executive medical director of Norton Orthopedic Institute, said in a news release.
The certification is acquired by meeting guidelines and specific requirements for surgeries and shows the hospitals are able to meet the full spectrum of orthopedic care, according to a news release.
Norton Orthopedic Institute and Norton Leatherman Spine perform thousands of joint replacements and spine surgeries each year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.