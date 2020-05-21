LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is making COVID-19 testing available to anyone - even those without symptoms.
Up until now, with few exceptions, the only people eligible to receive a test have been healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers, or anyone experiencing symptoms like fever, chills, muscle pain, shortness of breath, coughing, and a rash. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should be tested immediately.
According to a news release, Norton Healthcare now has enough testing kits to allow anyone in the community to be tested. A limited supply of test kits early on meant that testing had to be prioritized for health care workers and the most vulnerable people, including people already hospitalized experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
"Now that we have a sufficient supply of test kits, we are eager to open up our testing," Russell F. Cox, president and CEO, Norton Healthcare, said in a written statement. "Many people are concerned they may have COVID-19, or may have been exposed, and want to know if they are at risk of passing the infection to others. Giving more individuals access to testing in all parts of our community is important to us."
The Norton Respiratory Illness Testing Center in the former Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 3101 Poplar Level Road, is now accepting appointments for drive-thru testing. Appointments are required, and can be made online at NortonHealthcare.com/RITC or by calling (502) 861-4611, and choosing option 1.
People can also be tested at Norton's primary care and pediatric care offices or any of the 15 area Norton Immediate Care Centers and eight Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens locations. Visit NortonNow.com to schedule an appointment at one of these locations.
Individuals need to have their insurance card handy when registering, and should bring it to the appointment. Test results will be available in MyNortonChart within three to five days. Anyone who tests positive will receive a phone call.
Norton officials say false negatives are possible, and urge anyone who tested negative but still experiencing symptoms to self-quarantine for a total of 14 days from exposure or start of symptoms.
