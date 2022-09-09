LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton's Bike to Beat Cancer event kicks off Saturday morning, but the festivities began with a party Friday evening.
The health care system hosted its Celebration of Courage ahead of the ride to honor cancer survivors, families and caregivers, and to remember those who lost their battles.
Games and music brought out the smiles to many faces, but it was an emotional moment for one couple who, since the beginning of their relationship, have battled testicular and breast cancer.
"Just to have gone through it personally and see someone else go through it, to find a cure to fight this is all we want to see and we're so grateful of places like Norton that have taken care of us since day one," Kris Cowan and Shannon McKenna said.
Norton's Bike to Beat Cancer event has raised over $5 million since its first race more than a decade ago.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.