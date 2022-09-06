LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Norton Cancer Institute will celebrate those who have had their lives touched by cancer.
The annual Celebration of Courage will honor survivors, their families, caregivers and those who lost their lives to cancer.
The celebration is being held this Friday, Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ahead of Saturday's Bike to Beat Cancer event.
The family-friendly celebration at Norton Cancer Institute-Brownsboro is free and open to the public. Attendees can enjoy live music, free food and drinks and family-friendly activities like a dunking booth.
Organizers are asking potential attendees to register for the event. For more information and to register, click here.
The event is being held during packet pick-up for Saturday's bike ride. For information about Bike to Beat Cancer, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.