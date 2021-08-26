LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is offering an infusion treatment that helps high-risk patients fight COVID-19.
The treatment, made by the company Regeneron, has antibodies that attack the virus in people who test positive, according to doctors.
The FDA gave the treatment emergency use authorization, but doctors say it is not a replacement for the vaccine.
"It's more of something to help you through a very difficult disease and hopefully prevent you from being admitted and certainly preventing death," Dr. Joseph Flynn, chief administrative officer at Norton Medical Group, said.
The infusion can be used for those who are 12 and over, and are considered high risk.
It can also be used to treat high-risk individuals who are not vaccinated and have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19. Norton doctors say it can also be used for those living in nursing homes.
The treatment provides protection for approximately a month.
Norton Healthcare treats around 70 patients a day with the infusion, and has already given it to around 3,000 individuals.
