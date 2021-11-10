LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For people suffering from long COVID, it can be a struggle to feel normal again.
Many people recovering from the virus deal with extended symptoms months after they were infected.
Norton Healthcare will hold a virtual class Thursday with KORT Physical Therapy, focused on getting long-haulers moving again after having COVID-19.
Physical therapist Corey Malone said he's seeing COVID long-haulers struggling with fatigue, muscle weakness, joint pain, shortness of breath, balance and more. He's working with patients to help them recover and re-condition their bodies.
"We're trying to start working on getting people out of bed and moving around, and even if it's really light, easy activity it's enough to stop that process of de-conditioning and atrophy," Malone said. "And then we can get people going so that even if they're still seeing some symptoms of long-term COVID, they can at least be more functional and stronger and have more endurance."
Norton Healthcare offers the monthly virtual programs for people recovering from COVID-19.
