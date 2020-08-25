LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clique Boutique in NuLu will be closed temporarily because of “social unrest.”
Owner Jenna Flowers told WDRB News that she opened the spa, at 709 E. Market, in November to great demand, but that customers increasingly have canceled appointments. She said customers have told her they are “not comfortable” coming to NuLu or downtown because of "protests and rioting."
“It has been a tough year with COVID and all the rest,” Flowers said.
Her landlord boarded up the storefront Monday, she said, and she plans to reopen the store when it is safe to do so — though she worried that the perception of danger could linger with customers for years.
In a note to customers, the spa apologized for any inconvenience and encouraged clients to book appointments for other locations.
