LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With a raspy voice and struggling to take breaths, a nurse from Louisville who is battling COVID-19 is imparting a simple message from her hospital bed.
“I’m begging y’all: Stay the hell inside,” Angela Engler said in a Facebook Live video.
The traveling nurse who had been working in Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville was admitted to the hospital on March 23.
She was taken off a ventilator this week, but remains in the hospital and still is getting oxygen through tubes in her nose.
“This virus is no joke,” she said. “It almost killed me.”
She said she still gets winded very easily.
“I can’t even wipe my own butt right now. That’s how weak I am,” she said.
Engler said she thought for sure that she was going to die, and she urged people to follow social distancing guidance and to stay at home.
“You do not want to put your family through this,” she said. “You don’t want to put yourself through this.”
