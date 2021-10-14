LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Columbus, Indiana, woman is facing several drug charges after she was arrested at her home Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Oct. 13, in the 1300 block of Pearl Street, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department. That's where police were conducting a "visibility patrol" after receiving complaints about criminal activity in the neighborhood.
While making their rounds, officers noticed one of the homes on the street with the front door open. Officers "could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the home." Not long after that, police say a woman later identified as 37-year-old Courtney M. James came out of the home, "slammed the front door behind her and immediately became belligerent with officers."
A search warrant was issued for the home, where police say they found more than "100 THC-laced brownies in plastic bags, marijuana cigarettes and loose marijuana as well as syringes."
James was arrested and booked into the Bartholomew County Jail. She's facing several charges, including dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting law enforcement.
