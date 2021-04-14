LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are asking for the public's help to find a Cub Scouts trailer that was stolen from Shelbyville.
The white, unmarked trailer was stolen from the parking lot of the Kentucky Farm Bureau, at 1201 Mount Eden Road, around 10:42 p.m. April 5. Cub Scout leaders did not realize the trailer was missing until Monday.
The news comes just two weeks before the Cub Scouts' first camping trip. Inside the trailer were Pack 269's camping supplies, firewood, games, books, tools and other materials "necessary" for the organization.
“We’re just trying to keep the pack afloat, and then this happened,” Mandy Risinger, a Cub Scouts leader, told WDRB News.
The trailer has doors in the back, a right side door and a broken passenger turn signal. Anyone with information about the trailer is asked to contact Sgt. Brandon Clark with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at brandon.clark@shelbycoky.com or 502-633-4324.
Parents, who are trying to piece together their personal camping gear so the Cub Scouts can have their campout in two weeks, have set up a GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.