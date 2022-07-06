LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A controversial plan to bring bike lanes to the Deer Park neighborhood in the Highlands is off.
Louisville Metro Government put the brakes on the proposal to change parking lanes on Norris Place, near the Douglass Norris Loop, to bike lanes.
Some neighbors fought the proposal during a community forum, saying there isn't enough parking as it is.
Officials just determined there isn't enough room to implement the proposed bike lines, so the street would need to be widened. But funding to do that isn't included in the city's recently passed budget.
With more walkers and bikers on the stretch of road, however, Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong is asking the city to look at possible safety improvements, such as sidewalk upgrades and new crosswalks.
