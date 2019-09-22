LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search is on for a Louisville woman who has been missing for three days in the Virgin Islands.
According to a news release from the Virgin Islands National Park, Lucy Schuhmann, 48, of Louisville, was reported missing on Sept. 19 by the owner of the Airbnb she was staying at in Coral Bay, a city on the island of Saint John.
"Ms. Schuhmann had not checked out as scheduled," the national park said in its release, which was posted to its Facebook page. "Her belongings were in her room, and her rental jeep was subsequently found at the Salt Pond parking area in Virgin Islands National Park."
Upon a search of the area on the south shore of the island, officials with the park, St. John Rescue and the Virgin Islands Police Department found a backpack belonging to Schuhmann on a trail. An identification card of a St. John resident was also found, but park officials said it "appears unrelated" to Schuhmann's disappearance.
Park staff have been in contact with Schuhmann's family, according to the news release. More land and water searches were conducted Sunday.
According to Thomas Kelley with Virgin Islands National Park, the island is under a tropical storm watch as Tropical Storm Karen approaches, and officials are waiting to see if their search for Schuhmann should be suspended for safety precautions.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.