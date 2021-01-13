LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are reminding Americans to not mistake their new economic stimulus payments for junk mail.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said around 8 million people will receive their payments via Economic Impact Payments (EIP) cards mailed to their homes.
The cards have a Visa logo on the front and have been issued by MetaBank, which is displayed on the back. The debit cards come in white envelopes with a United States Department of the Treasury seal.
AARP said some of its members mistakenly thought the payments were junk mail and threw away the debit cards.
If the IRS doesn't have a taxpayer's bank account information, the stimulus payment will be loaded on a prepaid debit card for some recipients.
The IRS also said taxpayers who received mailed checks in the first economic stimulus payments last year could receive debit cards or vice versa this time around. Around 4 million Americans received the EIP cards last year.
Recipients of the stimulus check can't request a particular form of payment.
The EIP card can be activated by calling 800-240-8100. Recipients will provided their name, address and Social Security number, and then create a four-digit personal identification number (PIN) for ATM transactions.
Money can be transferred to existing bank accounts online at EIPcard.com.
