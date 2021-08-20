LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany received an award for its multi-use path along the Ohio River on Friday.
The Ohio River Greenway, a path spanning from Jeffersonville to Clarksville to New Albany, received the Outstanding Trail Project award for Indiana from the Mid-America Trails and Greenways Conference, according to a news release.
"We recognized early what an asset our New Albany Shoreline is, and we have been investing and improving it for the last decade with more to come," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a news release.
In 2018, a bridge over Silver Creek was completed to finish the project.
New Albany submitted an application for a grant to further expand the Greenway to the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI). It's planned to convert 68 miles of an abandoned railroad, which was once part of the underground railroad, into a new trail system.
The project would connect nine Indiana towns and cities spanning through five counties. If it's completed, it would be the longest continuous recreational trail in Indiana.
