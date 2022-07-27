LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A road in Okolona is set to close for a week, starting Monday morning.
South Park Road will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 1 and is expected to reopen at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7.
The closure is between Preston Highway and Blue Lick Road. Local traffic will be allowed as crews will be doing sewer and resurfacing work.
The construction is part of a project to widen Blue Lick Road. Electronic message boards will be in place to alert drivers about the closure.
