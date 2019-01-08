LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Okolona woman wants her neighbors to know what her security camera captured earlier this week -- and it's not a porch pirate.
Instead, Jeanette Glasnovic's Ring doorbell camera seems to have spotted a coyote Sunday night.
The recording shows the coyote for a just a couple of seconds, as he strolled past her front porch.
The sighting happened in a neighborhood behind the Cheddar's restaurant on Outer Loop near I-65.
"I was shocked," Glasnovic said. "I thought, 'Well, what is that? Is that a dog or something?' Confirmed it with several people that it was a coyote, and just never expected it in this part of Louisville, since it's, you know, not a rural area."
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes are now common in suburban and urban areas.
They advise that if you see one, don't panic or approach it. And they say do not leave pet food outside to feed it.
