LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A park in Old Louisville that is more than 115 years old could soon be getting a makeover, especially when it comes to accessibility for those who are disabled.
Louisville Metro City Council approved $800,000 toward improvements for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance for Central Park. The park’s playground equipment is outdated, and much of it needs to be repaired.
"The equipment is not very accessible for children of all bodies," said Amanda Pendley, who lives across the street and takes her three children to the park several times a week.
The city has agreed to pay $400,000 as part of 2021’s Parks Capital Project, but the remaining $400,000 still needs to be raised by private donations and organizations. Olmsted Parks Conservancy plans on making an announcement Tuesday regarding fundraising efforts.
"Thankfully, that is the biggest hurdle is getting someone interested," Pendley said.
Ramps and sidewalks would be added in addition to possibly basketball courts and a sandbox — anything that encourages different kinds of play for children. A sheltered area, more benches and trash cans are all requests parents would like see closer to the new playground.
A new splash pad could also be created; the current one has not been used for two years, and parents have concerns about shifting and cracked concrete.
"It would have minor difficulties really using it and enjoying it cause if you fall it's concrete and it would hurt," fifth-grader Kamden Moddox said.
Moddox is part of The Cabbage Patch, a Louisville-based charity that often uses the park for events and daily excursions.
"As we expand we want to see just different opportunities for different able-bodies to join and that is really exciting," said Liliara Pappaterra, a youth development specialist for The Cabbage Patch.
Similar projects took place at Shelby and Tyler parks. The Central Park completion date is expected in the summer of 2022.
"We want to see it succeed, and it has been succeeding," Pendley said. "This will just help perpetuate further success in the largest and most diverse neighborhood in the city of Louisville."
To donate, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.