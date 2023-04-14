LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The developer of the old Urban Government Center property won a key approval Thursday.
The Metro Council agreed to a rezoning request for the project that calls for apartments, two parking garages, a hotel/condo building and an office/retail structure on the 10-acre site in the city’s Paristown Pointe neighborhood.
The Paristown Preservation Trust plans to raze almost all of the existing buildings on the site, including the old Kentucky Baptist Hospital building. It would keep a former steam plant and smokestack.
The zoning change would allow for flexible design as the project moves forward.
The developer and neighborhood representatives still haven’t agreed to a community benefits agreement that was required when Metro government chose the trust in 2021 to develop the site.
"We are working with neighbors to finalize the details of the CBA," Jody Hamilton, spokeswoman for the Louisville Forward economic development agency, said in a statement Friday.
