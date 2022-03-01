LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County is transitioning to a new driver-licensing model this month.
Licenses and permits were traditionally issued at the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk, but that system is being phased out in favor of regional offices across the state.
Oldham County's Office of the Circuit Court Clerk will stop issuing licenses March 25.
Regional offices in our area include Elizabethtown and four in Louisville located at Dixie Highway, Hurstbourne Lane and Bowman Field and the Nia Center.
Officials suggest making an appointment online.
