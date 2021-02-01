LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Courthouse is closed for the next two weeks so crews can move documents, furniture and belongings from the current building to a new, temporary location in Crestwood.
The move is one of the first steps toward the start of construction on the new courthouse in La Grange. The recently approved project will add new parts to the building while preserving its history. According to county officials, it's currently the second-oldest courthouse in Kentucky.
While the project is exciting, services will halt at the courthouse to allow crews to set up shop at the new location.
"We expect that move to occur over the next two weeks of February, so everything is closed to accommodate that move," Oldham Circuit Court Clerk Steve Kaelin said.
However, those needing to take care of timely matters will still be able to do so.
Kaelin said all count filings and payments can be submitted by mail, e-filing or by dropping documents in a secure lock box outside of the courthouse in La Grange.
Drivers licenses can also be renewed by mail.
"The public can still carry on with those same filings as they would have before," Kaelin said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down much of the courthouse's operations as it is.
With the exception of a few, all hearings have been conducted virtually. Many payments have been accepted by mail or online.
Ironically, it has prepared the courthouse for being able to handle some business while it is closed for the move, Kaelin said. When the move is complete, officials said the temporary location at 6822 Central Ave. will be able to operate in the same capacity as the original building.
"All the services that are provided in this courthouse will be provided over there," Kaelin said. "We have a family court, a circuit court, a district courtroom over at the Crestwood location."
It's the first step for an exciting project in Oldham County. Officials said the patience will be worth it.
"Two-and-a-half years from now, when this courthouse is built, it's something that can serve this community for the next 100 years," Kaelin said.
Construction on the new courthouse is expected to begin by spring.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.