LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Courthouse will be closed for two weeks starting Feb. 1 as it moves to a temporary space with construction planned on a new courthouse in La Grange.
Steve Kaelin, Oldham County Circuit Court Clerk, posted on Facebook that the courthouse will move to a temporary space on Central Avenue in a former IGA Grocery store in Crestwood.
The temporary courthouse will be utilized for two-and-a-half years during the construction projection in La Grange.
Although the courthouse will be closed for two weeks, court filings and payments can still be E-filed, sent by mail or dropped in a secure lockbox at the location in Crestwood according to Kaelin's post.
Drivers' licensing will not be available during the two-week period.
"I apologize for the inconvenience and hardship this closure and move will cause, but there is just no way to remain operational while we accomplish a move of this size," Kaelin said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.