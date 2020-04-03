LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of playing movies on the big screen next weekend, the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In will host Easter services.
The Oldham County drive-in theater announced on Facebook Friday that it will host seven Easter services next week. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said churches can hold drive-in services, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
Sauerbeck will limit each service to 200 cars. Each vehicle is required to park 6 feet apart. Church members also are required to stay in their cars the entire service.
Southeast Christian Church's La Grange campus, Westport Road Baptist Church, Life Church, Mount Tabor United Methodist church, Crestwood United Methodist Church, Ashland Oldham County and Phos Community Church will host services at the drive-in theater on April 11 and 12. Online reservations are required for each church service.
