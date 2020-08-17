LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a week after the conclusion of the Oldham County Fair, the county health department said one positive COVID-19 patient attended the event.
It's not clear if the patient was positive when attending, but it could be connected, health officials say.
The fair went on despite advice from the county and health department to halt the event. The fair board felt proper guidelines and safety measures were in place to protect those in attendance. The fair board, along with Kissel Entertainment, developed a plan that aligned with Gov. Andy Beshear's guidelines for events.
Fair staff took the temperature of every guest upon arrival, mandated masks and social distancing and took down names and contact information from every attendee.
Now, the health department wants the full list of people who came to the fair.
"The purpose of that information is to verify what days and what times those people attended the fair so that if we did have a case, we could more closely manage and target those families who may be at an extreme risk versus knowing those who may be at a low risk," Oldham County Health Department Director Teresa Gamsky said.
However, the fair board is refusing to hand over that information at this time, according to a spokesperson.
"It's great that they're asking. It's great that they're being proactive," fair board spokesman Steve Heggie said. "But I see no basis to share that with them."
The board said it has no obligation to give over that information, because the governor's guidelines say it's only required for an outbreak. It said it wants to protect the private information of those who attended the event. Heggie said the health department planned to share the information with Trimble and Henry counties.
"I see no basis for them to have that information at this time," he said. "I need to protect my fair-goers' information and contact information, as we promised them at the gate."
The health department is frustrated at the board's decision and believes the next few days could show an influx of COVID-19 positives linked to the fair.
"The blatant disregard for our community's health is very puzzling coming from a very charitable organization," Gamsky said. "So I'm not really sure the motivation in hosting the event and then coming back and not being willing to cooperate."
Heggie said if the health department were to request specific names of people, it would provide that information, but he does not plan to give the full list to those officials.
"If the health department contacts the fair board and says, 'Hey, would you look at Joe Blow on whatever date and tell me if they even attended,' I'd be happy to give them the information," he said. "'Yes he was there. Here's the telephone number. Here's the temperature we took at that time.'"
Health officials in Oldham County said to get tested now if you feel that you could've gotten the virus during the time frame of the fair.
