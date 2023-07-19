LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Humane Society has issued a warning about coyotes.
Officials said there have been several reports of coyotes attacking animals of all sizes in the community, especially in the Goshen area.
To help prevent attacks, officials said you should avoid letting your animals out unattended after dusk.
They also suggested keeping lights on, using motion detection systems and keeping some sort of noise maker within arm's reach.
