LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County man won $250,000 after buying a $10 scratch-off ticket.
The man from La Grange chose to remain anonymous, but he told Kentucky Lottery officials, "I’d never won anything like this before. I was excited."
He bought the ticket from Smoker Friendly Discount Outlet in LaGrange, and scratched the ticket while he was still there. He immediately knew he was a winner after the ticket matched the number nine and revealed the game's top prize.
“I scanned the ticket to make sure I wasn’t seeing things,” he said. Just to be sure, he had the store clerk scan the ticket.
He showed his wife the winning ticket, but she thought it was a $2,500 winner. "I told her she better look at it again. I don’t get too excited about things but my wife sure was," he said.
The Oldham County man claimed his prize last week at Kentucky Lottery headquarters. After taxes, he received a check for $177,500. He told lottery officials he bought his wife a new car and was going to pay bills with the money.
Smoker Friendly Discount Outlet will receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
