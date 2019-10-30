top story
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are asking for the public's help when it comes to getting video of suspects.
The department is asking Oldham County residents with privately-owned home or business surveillance camera systems to volunteer for a Community Camera Program.
The department's website says, "This is very helpful to us, as officers respond to criminal incidents, they may be able to see something useful on your security camera footage which may help apprehend/convict a criminal. You would only be contacted if there is a criminal incident in the vicinity of your camera as indicated by your registration."
To learn about the terms and conditions of the program or to register, click here.
