LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Police Department is joining national law enforcement for the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign that began in August.
The nationwide campaign will target drunk driving through high-visibility enforcement, events and advertising.
There were more than 4,700 total accidents involving alcohol in Kentucky alone in 2018, with more than 2,400 reported injuries and 87 deaths.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there is one alcohol-related driving fatality every 50 minutes across the country.
Officials said the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign helps reduce drunk driving fatalities by as much as 20%.
The campaign will take place from Aug. 15 through Sept. 2.
